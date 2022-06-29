Wright's husband, Charlie Waide, carries the pair's new bundle through hospital following her safe arrival on Sunday. Photo / Instagram

Wright's husband, Charlie Waide, carries the pair's new bundle through hospital following her safe arrival on Sunday. Photo / Instagram

TVNZ star Renee Wright has shared a series of adorable photos of her new baby to Instagram after announcing yesterday that her daughter Lucciana arrived safely over the weekend.

Wright captioned the photos of little Lucciana, dressed in a soft pink knitted number with matching hat and tiny appliquéd roses, "Home time ... All dressed up and snug as a bug thanks to Nanny Neen for her exquisite knitting xxx".

Renee Wright's gorgeous little girl, Lucciana Alessandra Waide. Photo / Instagram

Friends and followers have been quick to share their delight in the images, which include a snap of Wright's husband Charlie Waide carrying his daughter in her capsule through hospital.

Coast radio host Toni Street wrote of the couple's fourth child: "She is so beautiful, and those lips ..." while others commented with similar sentiments calling the wee girl "adorable" "gorgeous" and "pure deliciousness".

To announce the Sunday arrival of their "precious wee girl", yesterday Wright shared an intimate image of herself holding her new daughter to Instagram and wrote: "LUCCIANA ALESSANDRA WAIDE ... Has arrived 27/06/22 ... We are so in love with our precious wee girl."

Lucciana joins Wright and Waide's brood of three: Leonardo, 10, Giselle, 8, and Arabella, 6.

Followers shared their joy and well wishes for the now mother-of-four, including broadcaster PJ Harding who commented: "So beautiful Renee congratulations" and influencer Makaia Carr who wrote: "Awwwww congratulations whānau".

TVNZ colleague Melissa Stokes shared: "Welcome Little Lucciana! We are so excited you are here. Looking good mama. X".

Wright with her three older children, Leonardo, Giselle and Arabella. Photo / Instagram

The family's precious fourth addition follows a tragic miscarriage early last year.

In March Wright told Woman's Day that losing her baby at the beginning of 2021 was a traumatic experience. She said she wanted to speak out about what she went through in the hope it would make others feel less alone.

"I do think it's important to talk about this because it happens to so many women, yet it's often kept a secret, which can feel so lonely and isolating," she told Woman's Day.

• For more parenting stories, listen to the NZ Herald's new parenting podcast, One Day You'll Thank Me