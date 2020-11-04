TVNZ announces Popstars is coming back in 2021

In 1999, Erika Takacs, Joe Cotton, Carly Binding, Keri Harper and Megan Alatini were chosen to form what would become New Zealand's most iconic girl group - TrueBliss. Photo / NZ On Screen

Do you dream of being the next Lorde, Benee, Stan Walker or Jawsh 685?

You're in luck - New Zealand's first reality show Popstars is coming back next year.

The iconic Kiwi talent show first hit screens in 1999, and spawned the all-female band TrueBliss.

It remains one of the most successful TV show formats of all time, with the idea being sold to more than 50 countries - and was even the inspiration for American Idol.

This time around, soloists, duos and groups will have the opportunity to follow their musical dreams.

They'll be put through their paces with auditions, and those who make the cut will have a unique opportunity to work on their music with Grammy Award-winning singer Kimbra - who is no stranger to a talent show.

"I entered the Rockquest at 14 and became the only girl in the national finals in 2004," said Kimbra.

"Looking back, I think a lot of my confidence to enter came from feeling inspired by other female artists pursuing their dreams as singers and songwriters.

"I'm excited to share some things I've learned with young artists and inspire them to grow and thrive in this industry."

And for the lucky few who make it through to the finals, there's a grand prize of $100,000 up for grabs - along with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform their very own single to music executives and the public.

Think you've got what it takes? Applications are now open.