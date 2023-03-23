The Wiggles are returning down under in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Grab your Dorothy the Dinosaur tails and Captain Feathersword hats because The Wiggles are returning to New Zealand!

After the success of their 2022 Big Show Tour, your favourite kids’ entertainment group are coming back for eight shows around the country.

The shows kick off in Auckland on August 18 before heading to Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, and finally Dunedin on August 26, and they’re a concert your kids won’t want to miss.

The Wiggles are coming back with a huge lineup including all your favourites. Photo / The Wiggles

Their shows will include performances of hit songs such as Do the Propeller!, Rock-a-Bye Your Bear and Hey Tsehay as well as old favs like Fruit Salad and Big Red Car.

And the fun doesn’t stop there.

Alongside Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, Evie and John, will be your kid’s favourite characters including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog among others.

Last year the original Wiggles Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page banded together for two adults-only reunion performances and proved to be a huge hit with Kiwi Wiggles fans as the shows sold out in near minutes.

However, despite their success, it doesn’t seem there will be another set of adults-only shows announced for this tour.

Last year The Wiggles sat down with the Herald where Lachy - a relatively new member - revealed what he thinks makes the entertainment group so special and so loved by kids all around the world.

“I think when people watch The Wiggles they kind of feel like they’re watching a little family performance at home.

“It’s like an extended version of mum and dad singing a song with the child and that’s helped them for 30 years, and now in a cool way the original fans get to see their original heroes.”

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Wiggles

What: The Wiggles in concert tour

When: August 18 - August 26

Tickets: Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 am Wednesday, March 29.