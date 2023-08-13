Jason Derulo tries Australian spread Vegemite for the first time on live television in his role as a coach on The Voice.

For anyone living outside of Australia, Vegemite, much like our Marmite, has always been a divisive spread.

On last night’s episode of The Voice, Australia, one international star in particular found himself disgusted by the black tar-like product after local talents Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian put him up for a blind taste test.

Wearing a classic Aussie cork hat, Derulo tried an array of popular treats, starting with an Arnott’s Tim Tam.

“I love that,” he said, describing the chocolate biscuit as “unbelievable”.

But when the Savage Love singer was given Vegemite on a spoon, he took a sniff and responded with “woah ...”

Fellow international coach Rita Ora tried to tell him: “It’s not bad at all.”

And Mauboy assured him: “It’s edible. We all eat it here.”

But Derulo wasn’t buying it, telling his co-coaches: “Uh uh. Not gonna lie, that Vegemite was not it.

“I was like ‘Oh damn, they just fed me s**t on live television.”

While Derulo was definitely not a fan of Vegemite, another Hollywood star has pledged his allegiance to the savoury spread - but reportedly left Australians horrified by his heavy handed use of it.

Tom Hanks shared a photo of his toast on social media back in 2020 while he was isolating with Covid-19 in Australia during the production of Elvis,

Hanks appeared to be beyond liberal with his Vegemite application which triggered a shocked response.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

One follower, referencing his famous Forrest Gump character, told Hanks: “Life is like a tube of Vegemite. Don’t try it all at once,”

Another said: “Oh my, Mr Hanks, not even the bravest Aussie would put THAT much vegemite on a piece of toast!”

A third told the star: “Corona won’t kill you but that amount of Vegemite will!”

And a fourth warned: “That amount of Vegemite would put anyone in hospital. I developed a yeast infection just looking at this picture. (Also, best wishes for a speedy recovery.).”

The Cast Away star responded to followers reassuring them he’d “learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”