Ed McVey, as Prince William and Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown. Photo / Getty Images

Ed McVey, as Prince William and Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown is heading back to where it all began for the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to People magazine.

Netflix has been spotted filming scenes for the popular series’ sixth and last season at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where Prince William and Kate Middleton met for the first time while studying.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who have been cast as Prince William and Kate respectively, were seen shooting scenes in character as they filmed on the university campus, with Bellamy showing off a pair of boots that look very similar to Middleton’s favourite shoes.

Students of the Scottish university were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the series. A TikTok user shared a video showing Kate’s character holding hands with one of the actors before walking past Prince William’s character, who proceeds to run after them.

The social media user captioned the video, saying “students are having so much fun” watching the filming on campus. They then added in the comment section, “the actors are actually so sweet to us”.

What’s more, a member of the royal family is currently studying at St. Andrews. Prince William’s younger cousin, Lady Louise, recently started studying at the Scottish school in September.

Buckingham Place announced in August that Prince Edward and Sophie’s daughter planned to study English at St. Andrews. The royals recently received the titles Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince William and Princess Kate have never publicly pinpointed the exact moment they met. During their interview with ITV in 2010, in which they announced their engagement, Kate revealed that the pair took a while to get to know each other, particularly because of her shyness.

“I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off,” she told William. “[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you.”

“We were friends for over a year first,” Prince William added. “It just sort of blossomed from then on.”

The future King and Queen “definitely had chemistry” during their university days, according to Laura Warshauer. Originally from New Jersey, Warshauer attended St. Andrews University and allegedly lived in the same dorm as the pair.

William's character watches Kate's character from the kerb as she walks past him with a notebook in hand. Photo / Getty Images

“Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her,” Warshauer revealed.

“When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, ‘Wow, this could really be something’.”

Other scenes from the Netflix series have been filmed on the university campus, including one showing McVey watching Bellamy from the kerb as she walks past him with a notebook in hand, while another set-up shows Kate’s character inside a pizza restaurant wearing a nametag.

The sixth season of The Crown is set to take place in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is rumoured to include the tragic passing of Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car accident in 1997.