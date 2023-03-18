CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints On-Air

The terrifying moment a newsreader collapsed has been caught on live TV.

Alissa Carlson Schwartz - a CBS LA weatherwoman - was moments away from giving her morning weather report when she suddenly experienced a medical event.

Sitting at the news desk the woman’s eyes could be seen rolling to the back of her head before she fell forward and landed on the floor.

Fellow news anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim were crossing to Carlson Schwartz at the time and didn’t notice the terrifying situation until it was too late.

“Let’s start off with a check of your next weather with meteorologist Alissa Carlson,” Medina said as the cameras panned to Carlson Schwartz ultimately capturing the exact moment the weatherwoman collapses.

CBS LA weatherwoman Alissa Carlson Schwartz has assured fans she's okay following a terrifying on-air moment. Photo / CBS

Unaware of the situation, Medina continued, “Alissa this really is the calm before the storm”. Her co-host Kim then let out a shocked cry as she watched the moment unfold.

Medina quickly added, “We’re going to go ahead and go to break right now,” as the programme continued to show the empty desk of the weatherwoman.

CBS LA vice president and news director Mike Dello Stritto has since revealed to TMZ that Carlson is being treated in hospital however they have no further updates.

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911.

“Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully, we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

Carlson later took to her own social media page thanking fans for their support and said “I am going to be ok!”

She did not share details on what led to the medical event.

TMZ also reported that the live show was replaced with a pre-recorded one when they returned after the break.