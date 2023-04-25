Taylor Swift was performing on her Eras tour in Texas when she was injured. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift has cut her hand after falling over during a “quick change” at one of her concerts.

The 33-year-old singer has responded to concern from fans after she was spotted with an injured palm during her recent show in Houston as part of a three-day run in Texas on The Eras Tour.

“For those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm,” she wrote on Instagram.

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

”It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Her fans were relieved to find out that she’s fine, having been “very concerned” when they spotted the injury.

One fan replied: “Thank you for the updated [sic] on your hand! We were all very concerned, but you delivered like the goddess you are even hurt.”

Another added: “I’m so glad you’re fine pls take care, we love you!!”

Meanwhile, the Shake It Off hitmaker has been donating to food banks along her US tour to help those in need.

She completed three nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and food bank Feeding Tampa Bay tweeted after she helped them feed people in West Central Florida: “Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay’s mission to end hunger by 2025!

“Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!”