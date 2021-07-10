Spy: Will Rita Ora star in a Taika movie?

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora posting on Instagram.

It was perfect timing to gain global headlines this week as singer Rita Ora and Kiwi director Taika Waititi officially posed for their first picture together.

Ora hosted a Fourth of July rooftop party to celebrate her new song, You for Me.

Posing for the first time for press with Ora, Waititi donned a complementary outfit and a Prospero Tequila cap — Ora is creative director of the alcohol brand.

Among the A-list guests were The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Underworld's Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars and Joshua Jackson, of Dawson's Creek fame.

Rumours of a romance between 30-year-old Ora and Waititi, 45, first began swirling in April when she posted a series of photos to Instagram that included one where Waititi had his arms around her.

Rita Ora held a celeb-filled rooftop party.

The pair were working in Sydney — Ora as a judge on The Voice Australia and Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder. Since they have been back in Los Angeles, more paparazzi shots have appeared of the pair strolling and getting groceries.

Now their fans are wondering whether Ora could feature in one of Waititi's films.

The singer/songwriter has appeared in the Fifty Shades Trilogy and also Fast and Furious 6. She is also in crime drama Twist, which was released this year. In January, promoting the modern retelling of Oliver Twist, in which she plays grifter Dodge, she told Metro.co.uk she would like to do more work in front of the camera. "I'd love to. Yes, you know I'm actually … There's a lot of things happening in Australia at the moment,' she said.

"I really don't want to give too much away but it's definitely popping off."