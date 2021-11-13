Spy: Rose McIver dominating US TV in Ghosts

Rose McIver's new show is enjoying huge ratings in America.

Kiwi American TV star Rose McIver is enjoying riding the wave of her new series Ghosts, which is enjoying sky high ratings for US Network CBS.

The series – which is inspired by the British sitcom of the same name - follows Samantha played by McIver and Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, as they decide to give up their city life to convert an inherited, but rundown country estate into a Bed & Breakfast.

After Samantha takes a tumble down the stairs, they realise they are sharing their home with a variety of deceased residents. The former iZombie star is perfect for the new supernatural series and tells Spy she loves her new comedic role.

"Ghosts has been such a tremendous gift to an actor and I am aware of the immense privilege it is to make art for a living, so I am really trying to soak up every minute of the utter madness here on set with my onscreen husband and eight dearly departed room-mates," says McIver.

In another Kiwi connection, Ambudkar is married to New Zealand stylist Naomi Campbell, who worked behind the scenes doing costumes on a project he was working on in New Zealand a few years ago.

"As we gear up to shoot the final five episodes of our first season, we are all pinching ourselves that we get to work on something so funny and full of heart in a time when people are craving laughter more than ever," says McIver.

McIver's co-star George Mason from Kiwi movie Daffodils, also had big news this week. Along with Robbie Magasiva, he has been cast in the new HBO Max pilot, lifeguard drama, Ke Nui Road. The pair have been in Hawaii filming the pilot for the past few months.

Mason plays Paul, a surf team manager, living free at the team house and responsible for coaching, mentoring, and managing a team of teen surfers and professional surfers.

Magasiva is the Baywatch David Hasselhoff lead of the series, playing Sonny, a surfer, waterman, and North Shore lifeguard captain, with deep ties to his community, the surf world, and his Hawaiian heritage.

They join two other Kiwis shining in the tropical paradise on US TV Series. Beulah Koale has been part of the Hawaii Five-O cast since 2017 and former 800 Words star Alex Tarrant has debuted on US screens in a lead role on new show NCIS Hawaii on CBS recently. Like McIver, his new show has seen impressive ratings.