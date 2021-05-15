Spy: Revealed — Hollywood star's NZ movie role

John Cho is in New Zealand filming a new series for Netflix. Photo: Getty.

John Cho is in New Zealand filming a new series for Netflix. Photo: Getty.

A movie that once had Ewan McGregor's name attached to it is now featuring fellow Hollywood star John Cho and being made in New Zealand.

Cho, famous for his roles in the Star Trek reboots and Harold & Kumar, has been in New Zealand filming big-budget Netflix series Cowboy Bebop.

Now he will star in Don't Make Me Go, a father-daughter adventure dramedy from Amazon Studios.

Spy understands filming of the road trip movie will be in Auckland as well as other locations around the country.

Cho had a shaky start to Cowboy Bebop in 2019 when, weeks into filming, the production came to a halt after he busted his knee on set. He returned to Hollywood and made it back to NZ only late last year.

The highly anticipated series, based on a popular Japanese cartoon series and helmed by the director of Lost, has already been given the green light for a second series.

New Zealand is proving a charm for the actor, who has happily posed for selfies with fans when he's been out and about.

Newcomer 16-year-old Mia Isaac will play Cho's daughter in the movie.

"WHAT?!?! Still can't believe this is real. I am so beyond excited to start working with these amazingly talented people (love heart emoji) See you in New Zealand!" the young actor posted to Instagram from her home in Atlanta, Georgia:

Hollywood news website Deadline said Cho's role in the movie cemented his position as a trailblazer in Asian/American representation in film and TV. He is no a stranger to father-daughter narratives — his role in thriller Searching as a father looking for his missing daughter earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.