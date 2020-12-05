Spy: Don't forget your rings - Six60 star hears wedding bells

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 23: Six60's Matiu Walters (R) and his partner attend the Auckland premiere of SIX60: Till The Lights Go Out at The Civic on November 23, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand

Wedding bells are ringing for some of New Zealand's brightest TV and music stars.

After a mammoth year, Spy understands SIX60 lead singer Matiu Walters and long-time partner Caren Freeman are engaged.

Walters has had a massive month in the media spotlight with SIX60 performing at the Aotearoa Music Awards and the national launch of the band's Till the Lights Go Out documentary.

Walters and Freeman shone as they posed together on the red carpet at the Auckland premiere of the movie at the Civic and eagle-eye fans noticed a ring on Freeman's engagement finger.

Last weekend Freeman posted a celebration photo with girlfriends on Facebook, where many friends congratulated her on her engagement. It appears the couple are keeping things private though, with neither confirming the news to Spy.

Freeman is a producer at The Hood & Co, a video content company in Grey Lynn. The company often works with the website umusic NZ, creating creative concepts and video content to promote Universal Music artists such as SIX60, David Dallas, Neil Finn, and many others signed to the record label.

The winner of Miss Auckland in 2009, Freeman's producing career took her to the UK to work for the BBH Agency before she returned to our shores.

Acting power couple Rawiri Jobe and Grace Palmer are also staying coy about their upcoming nuptials, with only hints going out on their social media.

Jobe is an industry stalwart and came to the national conscience in Step Dave as lovable best mate Azza, and is now playing Eddie Adams on Shortland Street. Palmer famously played Lucy Rickman on the soap.

Last year Spy reported the pair's apparent elopement in Vegas where Palmer told followers they were hitched by Elvis in the back of a pink Cadillac.

The couple looks set to go the traditional route with friends and family. We hear a New Year wedding looks likely.

Rawiri Jobe and Grace Palmer Sourced from the Instagram account of @gracemmpalmer Spy December 2020

Palmer has made visits to Kiwi bridal designer to the stars Trish Peng at her Ponsonby salon and last weekend she shared her hens' party with fans. In a white dress with matching boa, Palmer pole danced and got some tattoos.

"I went home with three new tattoos, a badly bruised pubic bone and a very happy heart," Palmer wrote to Instagram alongside photos of her night.

Expect a few famous faces at their wedding, Palmer is the daughter of TV producers Tony Palmer and Janine Morrell and her stepfather is NZ's host with the most, Jason Gunn.

Recently Grace and older sister Eve wrote and starred in TVNZ OnDemand's Good Grief, which follows two fictional sisters who inherit a funeral home. Here's hoping there is a follow-up series next year, where the sisters go into the bridal business.