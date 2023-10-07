David Hasselhoff and the show's Land Rover Defender.

Spy can reveal the Kiwi roadie between David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby is an unscripted reality road trip that has been produced by Stripe Studios and is called Hoff the Beaten Track.

The former Baywatch megastar and the Kiwi comedian have finished filming the journey that took them from Stewart Island in the South Island to Auckland. News organisations worldwide have reported the many selfies for which Hasselhoff has dutifully posed along the journey. He loves New Zealand as much as we love him.

The remoteness of Stewart Island, Milford Sound - which The Hoff calls the eighth wonder of the world - and hanging off the Sky Tower have all been highlights.

TV star David Hasselhoff and Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby pictured with sole charge constable Stuart Newton in Stewart Island in September.

Filming has captured The Hoff obliging the many selfies as well as the hilarious chemistry between Hasselhoff and Darby.

Insiders tell Spy the weather gods and a sense of serendipity followed the pair as they travelled from south to north in a Land Rover Defender. In Rotorua a falcon even landed on The Hoff’s arm – and then Darby’s, such is their magnetism as a duo.

Hasselhoff, who is also a successful recording artist, worked on an album in Auckland in the 1980s just after the success of his TV series Knight Rider. He was wearing his famous red Baywatch shorts when he hit Main Beach in Mt Maunganui to promote icecream. It is understood he was last in New Zealand in 2011.

The ageless 71-year-old and wife Hayley, whom he wed in 2018 (the pair have been together since 2011), have been enjoying the sights and sounds of Godzone.

So how on earth did Hasselhoff and Darby come to be making a comedy road trip Downunder?

Darby evidently had worked with Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie Killing Hasselhoff. Agent calls and complementary scheduling made it happen – and evidently it’s comedy gold.

Stripe Studios, who have most recently had Izzy & Beaver’s French Connection on Bravo and ThreeNow, have more big weeks ahead of them in France.

Among their shows being launched as a format at the upcoming MIPCOM global TV marketplace in the South of France is their second season of Rich Listers, season 4 of The Circus and Hoff the Beaten Track.