Spy: Celebrity jeweller's mental health campaign

Colin Mathura-Jeffree and jeweller Nick Von K.

Jeweller to the famous, Nick Von K, has created a jewellery line with some of the country's best-known A-listers to support youth and mental health.

Von K, famous for his rock 'n' roll style, is creating the Guest Series Collection, a fundraiser and awareness campaign with Youthline.

New Zealand stuntwomen Zoe Bell is a fan of Nick Von K's work.

"I'm working with 10 Kiwi celebrities, creating a personalised ring with each of them, Von K tells Spy.

"Then we're putting the rings up for sale, with the profits going to Youthline which is pretty slammed right now. It is also a cause close to my heart.".

Von K, known as Lord of the Rings, is working with an array of talent including Gin Wigmore, Tiki Taane, Zoe Bell, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Tom Sainsbury, Amanda Billing, Kita Mean, Dick Frizzell, Jay-Jay Feeney and Aroha Harawira. With each celebrity, Von K is creating a fashion piece in their choice of gold or silver with inspiration from their favourite, quintessential New Zealand childhood memory and one word describing their aesthetic taste.

Von K says fashion and jewellery may seem like an unlikely solution for mental health, but it was his discovery of jewellery that helped him through an incredibly tough period of depression in his early 20s.

An example of Nick von K's jewellery.

"The people who helped me with my mental health helped me understand and find my connection for creating, which became a turning point in my life," he says.

"They also suggested to me to try jewellery as a career, and it turned out that it became a pathway out of depression for me and seeing people's pleasure from my creations, also helped too."

Twenty years later on, Von K hopes his story and pieces may help youth going through similar struggles in finding their pathway in life and to present a light at the end of the tunnel.

Later this month each celebrity's piece will be rolled out daily on Von K's social media and at his website https://nickvonk.com/ with all profits from sales going to Youthline.