Six60 and Sony Music New Zealand have teamed up to create a brand new record label, Massive Records, and today they are releasing the first ever album.

Overseen by the members of Six60, with three Kiwi acts signed to its current roster, the record label is a passionate project created to foster and nurture musical talent.

Now, Sony and the band are excited to announce one of their signed artists has released their debut self-titled album.

Coterie, a four-member Australian–New Zealand band of brothers made up of Tyler Fisher, Joshua Fisher, Brandford Fisher and Conrad Fisher – have released their album after the success of their single Cool It Down, which has been a huge hit in New Zealand.

Alongside their album, they have also released a new collaboration single with Six60 called Always Beside You.

Based at Six60′s very own Auckland studio, Coterie, - as well as singer-songwriters Coyle and Hina - worked alongside each member of the highly successful New Zealand band made up of Matiu Walters, Chris Mac, Marlon Gerbes, Ji Fraser, Hoani Matenga and Eli Paewai.

With the help of label manager Aroha Rerekura, the artists create their own music with the guidance of Six60 and Sony’s marketing and promotional team.

“We’re stoked to finally announce Massive Records, a label run by artists for artists in the modern world,” Walters said in a statement.

“Twelve years ago, we created our own label out of necessity, which allowed us to share our music with the world and gave us years of experience controlling every aspect of our journey.

“We have always desired to share that knowledge and use our position to help the next generation of artists and that’s why we’ve launched Massive Records. We love music, and we love seeing artists’ dreams come true.”

Alongside Coterie, the label has also signed singer-songwriters Hina and Spencer Coyle.