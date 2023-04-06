Penny Lancaster with sons Aiden, 12, and Alastair, 17. Photo / @penny.lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster has shared some more snaps from their family getaway in Auckland amid the New Zealand leg of his The Hits! tour with Cyndi Lauper.

The model, 52, shared some snaps on her Instagram feed and stories on Thursday of their fishing trip near Rakino Island and a view from the Sky Tower.

Sir Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster shared some snaps from their trip to Auckland. Photo / @penny.lancaster

Lancaster shared a snap of herself smiling and holding up a fish she had caught from the boat, adding that they later “freed the little guy”.

She also posted a photo of the view from the top of the Sky Tower, and shared a photo of her posing with her and Stewart’s two sons Alastair and Aiden.

Lancaster shared a photo of the view from the Sky Tower. Photo / @penny.lancaster

Stewart performed in Dunedin on Wednesday night and is set to play in Napier on Saturday, followed by Auckland on Easter Sunday. He then heads to Mexico and on to Las Vegas to carry on his world tour.

On Wednesday, Stewart and Lancaster were spotted on Auckland’s Takapuna Beach after arriving in the country this morning for his The Hits! tour, which kicked off in Dunedin that night.

Soaking up the glorious afternoon sun before heading south, staff at the Takapuna Beach Cafe told the Herald the Sailing crooner ordered a coffee before taking a stroll along the North Shore beach and playing a spot of football in the sand.

Lancaster told the Herald the pair had had “a lovely morning”, however she declined a request for a photo, saying her husband, 78, was “... having a private moment.”

However, thrilled Takapuna Beach Cafe staff member, Tahlia Leighton, managed to get the shot.

Rod Stewart and Takapuna Beach Cafe staff member Tahlia Cheyenne on Auckland's Takapuna Beach. Photo / Takapuna Beach Cafe staff

She told the Herald: “Me, my grandad and my mum loved Maggie May. We used to listen to him together.”

Leighton said she asked the star, once married to New Zealand model Rachel Hunter, for a “quick” photo but was conscious of not causing a scene.







