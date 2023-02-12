Photo / Supplied

It’s just all too hard to spend an extra 60 seconds to mow a square metre of council berm at the entrance to a walkway.

Stories of waste not want not

Sarah Cox tweets: “Maybe your grandpa would eat leftovers for weeks, or your mum would conjure up strange concoctions from bits & bobs. Even now perhaps best by dates mean diddly in your house ...” These are the best replies:

“Friday dinner was always a combo of the leftovers from the week. Basically, a leftovers lucky dip with mum eating whatever no-one else wanted.”

“I wondered why father-in-law had a tennis ball in his fridge, only to find it was a scotch egg gone green and furry!! He scraped the fur off and ate it, eeeeyuckk!!!”

“My Granny used to scrape the cake crumbs out of bun cases after our Sunday tea. ‘It’ll make a meal for a sparrow!’”

“Aunty Enid saved every bow from presents and bouquets. She had a wardrobe full of them.”

“My grandfather was a child of the war, so sugar rationing. As such, whenever he went to a cafe or restaurant with sugar packets, he would squirrel some away to take home and stash them around the house. When he died, it apparently took three adults six years to run out.”

“A waiter dropped steaks while serving another table in a restaurant. Gran asked if they were going in the bin and said she’d take them for her dog. Pop got steak and chips for dinner the next day.”

Teachers getting it wrong

Steve Horne of Raglan writes: “Being an identical twin myself, you would have thought I could tell identical twins apart in my Hamilton classroom. Not a chance. For the year that twin girls were in my class I never got their names correct. Their exasperated looks were justified. Mumbling a combination of both names didn’t help.”