Shia LaBeouf's co-star Vanessa Kirby speaks out following lawsuit alleging he abused women

Vanessa Kirby has responded to abuse allegations regarding her "Pieces of a Woman" co-star, accused of sexual battery and assault by FKA Twigs. Photo / Supplied

Shia LaBeouf's co-star Vanessa Kirby has issued a statement about abuse, a month after a lawsuit was filed against the actor claiming he previously abused women.

"I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth," Kirby wrote in a statement to The Times of London.

"Regarding the recent news, I can't comment on an ongoing legal case."

Kirby is the lead actress opposite LaBeouf in the upcoming film "Pieces of a Woman," which is being released on Netflix today.

Last month, LaBeouf denied claims made by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, who filed a lawsuit claiming he "relentlessly" abused her emotionally, physically and mentally.

Fellow singer Sia also called the actor a "pathological liar" on Twitter, and confirmed she had replaced him in her upcoming film Music.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims," she wrote.

Sia reveals Shia LaBeouf 'emotionally hurt' her, shares support for FKA Twigs.

One incident described in Twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf occurred just after Valentine's Day 2019. Twigs claims LaBeouf was driving recklessly, threatening to crash the car if Twigs, a passenger, didn't profess her love for him.

She claims she begged to be let out of the car and LaBeouf pulled over at a gas station, followed her out of the car and assaulted her, throwing her against the car, according to the lawsuit.

The two were driving home from a trip to the desert during which the Honey Boy star allegedly raged out and woke Twigs up one night and choked her.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," Twigs told The New York Times.

Twigs and LaBeouf first met in 2018 when she joined the cast of Honey Boy, but didn't start dating until after filming wrapped.

In the lawsuit, Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claims LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. She also claims he would grab her so hard, she would bruise.

She says she didn't go to police at first out of fear of harming her career and not being taken seriously.

LaBeouf said in an email to The New York Times: "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations."

"I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz