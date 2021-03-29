Samantha Hayes announces she is expecting her second child

The newsreader has posted a family photo on social media, alongside the happy news. Photo / Twitter

Samantha Hayes and her partner Jeroen "Jay" Blaauw are expecting their second child.

The newsreader has shared the happy news on social media, saying her new baby is due this coming Spring.

"Jay, Marlow and I are super excited to share we are having another baby," Hayes posted on social media, captioning a photo of herself, her partner and her son Marlow.

"A few eagle-eyed Newshub viewers guessed and they were right! Marlow is going to be a beautiful big brother and we can't wait to become a family of four in the spring," she added.

The family photo features Hayes cradling her baby bump.

The couple welcomed their son Marlow in September 2019.

It's the second big personal news for Hayes this year, who announced in January that her partner had proposed to her over Christmas.

"Jay and I met by chance in Brazil six years ago. Life would have been very different if the 6'6" Dutchman hadn't walked into my life and made me a cup of tea in a hostel kitchen in Sao Paulo," she wrote in a post back in January.

"I love him so much, and more each day as I see what an amazing Dad he is to Marlow."