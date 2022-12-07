Russell Crowe presented the AACTA Trailblazer Award to Chris Hemsworth. Photo / Getty Images

The 12th annual AACTAs aired on Channel 10 Wednesday night from Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, where Chris Hemsworth stole the spotlight as the honoree of the Trailblazer award for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

AACTA president Russell Crowe presented the coveted award to his co-star, and was probably the only person in the room who could get away with the level of trolling he dished out.

“I said to producers I’d only present this award if we kept it respectful and classy,” Crowe began, as shirtless photos of Hemsworth from his humble Home And Away days flashed onscreen.

“Focusing on the achievements of the individual that we’re honouring. His versatility, his range, and his depth,” Crowe continued, as more shirtless images played.

'I said to producers I’d only present this award if we kept it respectful and classy.'

“You know, at the beginning of his career Chris Hemsworth couldn’t even afford a shirt,” Crowe added, which was met with laughter from the audience.

“Seriously though, the Trailblazer is a special award that recognises Australians who have artistic impact around the world. And this young man has done that like no other.”

Video then played on the big screen with messages of support from Hemsworth’s famous international colleagues, including Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston and Taika Waititi.

During his acceptance speech, Hemsworth, 39, dropped the little-known fact that he secretly adopted Crowe’s vocal tone from Gladiator for his interpretation of Thor.

“I wanna thank Russell Crowe, actually, because his films have inspired me ever since I was a young actor,” Hemsworth began. “Particularly when I first got cast in Thor, [filmmaker] Kenneth Branagh gave me a copy of Gladiator and he said, ‘This is good vocal quality. Good tone’.”

Chris Hemsworth speaks as he accepts the AACTA Trailblazer Award. Photo / Getty Images

“So I spent the next 10 years doing my best Maximus. ‘Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.’” he added, quoting Crowe’s Oscar-winning performance.

Elsewhere, Hemsworth talked about how his biggest fear for his career was ending up in a “mundane” job, and that his rise to blockbuster stardom has been a “dream come true”.

“My parents instilled in me a belief that anything was possible. When I said I wanted to be an actor, they said, ‘Go for it. The couch will be here if it ever fails.’ My beautiful wife who is endlessly encouraging and supportive... Anytime I lift off into the stratosphere she pulls me back to this place and plants my feet on the ground.

“Thank you to everyone who is here tonight... I love you all.”







