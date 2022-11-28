The croc hunter's son is reportedly dating Heath Ledger's niece. Photos / Supplied

Robert Irwin has been spotted on a date with Heath Ledger’s niece.

The 18-year-old son of late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin has reportedly struck up a romance with Scarlett Buckley, also 18, with the pair pictured enjoying a sunset stroll in Queensland earlier this month.

In photos published by New Idea magazine, the two are seen grinning after picking up takeaways from Grill’d, which they ate on the beach.

At one point, according to the publication, Irwin pulled Buckley in for a hug as the sun went down.

Buckley – who has an identical twin sister, Rorie – is the daughter of Heath Ledger’s sister Kate, who runs a design and media productions company. Her dad is Nathan Buckley, a floor coverings store owner.

Kate has been vocal about keeping her late brother’s legacy alive, creating the Heath Ledger Scholarship for promising young Australian actors.

Speaking to Who magazine in 2018, she said the Dark Knight actor is “hugely important” in the lives of her children.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house.”

Kate Ledger pictured with her twin daughters Scarlett and Rorie in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

When Ledger died in 2008, he also left behind a daughter, Matilda Ledger, now 17, whose mother is actress Michelle Williams.

Family tragedy is something Irwin and Buckley sadly have in common, with Irwin’s famous dad passing away in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray.

Irwin recently paid tribute to his late father in honour of Steve Irwin Day on November 15th.

“What I am all about is continuing dad’s legacy,” he said. “He gave it his all. He was always there for us kids. He was the ultimate wildlife warrior and is our greatest inspiration.”

Before Buckley, Irwin was rumoured to be dating Lucia Field, the daughter of Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field.

The young stars were pictured together at Australia Zoo earlier this month.

Before Field, fans were convinced Robert was dating American actress and philanthropist Emmy Perry.

Irwin and Perry were first spotted together in 2019 on a day out at Disneyland. They also attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles together.

Perry, another animal lover who runs her own charity, Emmy’s Hope, has been close friends with Irwin for years.

The actress hails from Newport Beach, California, and is the daughter of Northern Irish video game developer David Perry.

For more on dating and relationships, listen to the NZ Herald's new podcast, It's a Date with Lillie Rohan



