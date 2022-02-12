Rihanna also promised her fans that she hasn't put music on the back burner. Photo / Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna also promised her fans that she hasn't put music on the back burner. Photo / Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna's pregnancy has been an "exciting journey".

The 33-year-old singer recently revealed she's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna admits she's "enjoying" being pregnant.

The 'Work' hitmaker shared: "It's all an exciting journey so far. I'm just taking it as it comes every week. There's always something new and I'm just taking it and I'm enjoying it."

The 33-year-old rap star is similarly excited about the arrival of their first child.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm just excited for what I don't know yet. Everything is new to me. So, I'm excited."

The chart-topping star hasn't released an album since 2016's 'Anti' and although she's focused on "one thing at a time", Rihanna insisted new music is in the works.

Asked about her album plans, she replied: "Yes, you're still going to get music from me."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed Rihanna plans to marry A$AP.

The Bajan beauty is said to be "smitten" with her boyfriend and she intends to tie the knot one day.

The source shared: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.

"They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same."

The loved-up duo - who started dating in 2020 - don't plan to marry before the arrival of their baby. But Rihanna sees A$AP as her "forever person" and she is looking forward to getting married.

The insider said: "There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won't be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person.

"The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it's the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts."