Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex met Australian actress Rebel Wilson in Santa Barbara. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has declared the Duchess of Sussex isn’t as “naturally warm” as her husband Prince Harry.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, said she met the couple at their US home with her mum, and thought Markle, 41, wasn’t as “cool” as 38-year-old Harry – but admitted it may have been down to her mother putting the former Suits actress on the spot with personal questions.

Rebel Wilson on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo / Getty Images

She told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about visiting the royal pair with her mum:

“We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer.”

Cohen, 54, asked: “Had you met them before?” and Wilson replied: “No we just had a mutual friend in common, a polo player.”

She added: “But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm, but then, maybe, my mum being Australian asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that.

”And I was like, ‘Mum don’t ask her that!’”

Rebel Wilson has claimed after a chance meeting with Meghan Markle that the royal wasn't as "naturally warm" as her husband, Prince Harry. Photo / AP

When Cohen suggested that may have been why Markle was “a little stand-offish”, Wilson joked: “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’”

She spoke about meeting the couple after it emerged she was banned from Disneyland for breaking park rules.

The actress, who last month was told “Yes” by her girlfriend Ramona Agruma when she proposed to her with a $150,000 diamond ring at the fun park, told The Daily Show: “I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland.”

Wilson and Agruma are reportedly looking into having a “no-expenses-spared wedding” as the actress is said to be a “die-hard Disney lover”.