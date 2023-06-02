Phillip Schofield has given his first interview since news of his affair broke. Photo / BBC

Phillip Schofield has given his first interview since news of his affair broke. Photo / BBC

Disgraced TV personality Phillip Schofield has admitted that his career is done, he has “lost everything” and has been struggling with suicidal thoughts since being sacked from This Morning last month. Schofield left the daytime show over lying about his affair with a younger co-worker, reports news.com.au.

The former TV host has spoken out about his departure from This Morning in two interviews, the first since his resignation from broadcaster ITV. Schofield was visibly shaking as he insisted that he was not a “groomer” following news that he met his lover for the first time when he was only 15 years old.

Piers Morgan, who used to be a host Good Morning Britain, revealed that Schofield looked “on the edge”.

“Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun and the BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

The work associate that Schofield had the affair with has not spoken publicly about their relationship.

The TV personality, who was married to wife Stephanie Lowe when the affair took place, said his two daughters hadn’t left his side since the scandal became front-page news a week ago. He went on to say that if they had, “then I wouldn’t be here”.

Stephanie Lowe and Phillip Schofield at The Royal Festival Hall in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

One of Schofield’s former co-hosts Alison Hammond broke down crying on This Morning when talking about her friendship with the disgraced star.

“I still love Phillip Schofield … however what he has done is wrong,” she shared on Friday.

Schofield denies grooming

Weeks after news of his affair with a “much younger man” made headlines, Phillip Schofield has broken his silence, claiming he’s “broken and ashamed” but not a groomer. Schofield admitted he lied to his management, the TV network, his legal team, friends and family about the affair.

In two interviews on Thursday – one for The Sun and one for the BBC – Schofield revealed it was true that he had met the person that he would go on to have an affair with when he was a teenager.

Schofield visited a drama school where the underaged teen went to school a few years ago.

British this morning presenter and former NZ TV star Phillip Schofield announced his departure from ITV on his Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

The two began chatting on Twitter and Schofield helped the boy get an interview to secure a job on This Morning.

However, when questioned by The Sun if he had groomed the then-underaged boy, Schofield was firm that he had not.

“I did not, I did not [groom him].

“There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way (an abuse of power) because we’d become mates.”

He revealed that a sexual relationship only started with his associate when he was 20.

Phillip Schofield also gave an interview with BBC’s Amol Rajan but it is yet to air. Photo / BBC

He told the BBC that talking to younger people was not strange or out of the ordinary.

“What’s wrong with talking to someone no matter what age they are, does that mean if you’re following anyone on Twitter that you don’t give advice?

“I’m best friends with the people who got me into television, and I’ve always believed in paying it forward, so I didn’t think about it.”

Dressing room

Schofield insisted that there was “absolutely not” any sexual attraction until the co-worker was working for This Morning and was in his early twenties.

“You hang out together, you know, chat to each other, that sort of stuff.

“In my dressing room one day, something happened,” he revealed to the BBC.

Phillip Schofield is seen leaving his home on May 18 in London, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

“I kissed someone in the workplace, which led on to a little bit more.”

Schofield went on to share that he and his former lover had sex five or six times during their relationship.

“Rumours started, and then you lie. When you’ve had a workplace fling, you lie about it.

“I have massive guilt, and regret. I’ve made a mistake, I’ve had an affair at work.”

The former TV host said his “greatest apology” was to his his ex-lover.

“It has brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, and his totally innocent friends. It has brought the greatest grief to them.

“I’m sorry. And I will forever be sorry. I will die sorry. I am so deeply mortified.”

Suicidal thoughts

Schofield revealed he has suicidal thoughts when chatting to the BBC.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here.

“They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight.”

The disgraced TV personality’s hands were shaking throughout the majority of the interview.

“I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything.

“What am I going to do with my days? I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently.”

After the two bombshell interviews aired, This Morning’s Alison Hammond broke down on television.

“I’m just finding it really painful because obviously I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However what he has done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry, but as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say.”

Hammond went on: “My mum always said, use your Bible as your Sat Nav in life Al. In the Bible it says ‘he without sin can cast the first stone’”.

She also addressed her former co-worker’s current struggles.

“There is so much a man can take isn’t there? I don’t want any death in this situation.”

