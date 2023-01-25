Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco is expecting a child. Photo / Getty Images

Panic! at the Disco is splitting up after nearly 20 years as band frontman Brendon Urie prepares for the arrival of his first baby.

Urie announced the band’s break-up in an Instagram post today, confirming he and his wife Sarah Urie are expecting.

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” the frontman wrote. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

The American singer — who started the band with his childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson in 2004 — wrote that he and Sarah are “expecting a baby very soon” and “look[ing] forward to this next adventure” together.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” he continued.

Urie winded up the post by thanking his fans, writing, “Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure.”

The Grammy nominee started the pop rock group with his fellow bandmates in high school and released their breakthrough album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out in 2005.

While Panic! at the Disco released six more albums after their discovery — 2008′s Pretty. Odd., 2011′s Vices & Virtues, 2013′s Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!, 2016′s Death of a Bachelor, 2018′s Pray for the Wicked and 2022′s Viva Las Vengeance — Wilson left the band in 2006, Ross left the band in 2009 and Smith left the band in 2015.

As the only remaining original member of the band, Urie is currently finishing a 40-date tour.

The frontman began dating his now-wife in 2009, proposed two years later and the pair tied the knot in April 2013.

Panic at the Disco's members: Jon Walker, Spencer Smith, Brendon Urie and Ryan Ross. Photo / Supplied



