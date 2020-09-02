Rupert Grint made an additional $6 million in the past year thanks to his $48 million property empire.
The 'Harry Potter' actor - who is said to have earned around $80 million from playing the titular character's best pal Ron Weasley in the film franchise - has boosted his bank to the tune of almost $115,000 per week thanks to his savvy housing investments.
According to The Sun Online, the 32-year-old star's company Clay 10 Ltd's accounts showed the firm is worth more than $40 million, a hike of more than $5 million since 2019.
What's more, Rupert's Oneonesix Developments is worth $8 million.
In June, it was reported Rupert had a $48 million property empire and had recently added another $22 million of homes to his extensive portfolio, including splashing out $3 million for two properties in Luton, southeast England, and a $1 million house in Hitchin, southeast England.
A source said at the time: "Rupert's become a real property magnate and has been working his magic on building his empire.
"His portfolio is worth around $48 million now and he's growing it all the time.
"He has started three property businesses which are all bringing in a tidy sum.
"One of his companies, Clay 10, invested in over $16 million worth of property in the last financial year.
"Another of his firms, Oneonesix Development, has been buying up places just outside of London.
"Rupert is a shrewd investor and is buying up high-spec rental properties with good transport links to the city as well as more plush houses.
"Recently he bought a house for $1 million in Hitchin, Herts, and then spent $3 million on two neighbouring houses in Luton, Beds."
Rupert's girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to a daughter, their first child together, in May.