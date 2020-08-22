Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died aged 64.

The rock band broke the news of the former guitarist's death on their social media sites.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," a statement from the band said.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between.

"Peace on the boogie platform."

Sherman was believed to have died on August 18, but the news wasn't made public until last night, The Sun reported.

Sherman replaced Hillel Slovak on the 1983 debut album and the subsequent Freaky Styley, but was replaced by Slovak before the latter album was released.

When the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, he wasn't included.

At the time, he told Billboard: "I'm being dishonoured, and it sucks."

Sherman also played with Tonio K.'s Notes from the Lost Civilization, Bob Dylan's Knocked Out Loaded plus George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey albums.