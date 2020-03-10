The website containing Corey Feldman's explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys has crashed on the day of its long-awaited premiere – with Feldman claiming he's been "hacked".

Former child star Corey Feldman promised to reveal the name of the high-profile Hollywood figure who allegedly sexually abused him in the 80s today, but his website has returned an error.

An hour after it was supposed to air, a message on the site read: "Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!"

The 48-year-old actor, who rose to fame alongside the late Corey Haim in several films they starred in together as kids, said he would be naming six people who allegedly molested him while working on the set of a number of films, including one name "everybody on the planet knows".

ITS TIME! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Flocking to Twitter, those who had paid for access to the site expressed their disappointment over the crash, demanding a solution from the star himself, who tweeted "IT'S TIME!," when the premiere was supposed to begin.

Feldman later followed up with a tweet saying the film would actually start 15 minutes late "due to 2 the website crashing", and insisted the glitch was "actually a good thing". But the stream remains unavailable.

Ahead of its release, Feldman said he was "scared" about naming the well-known figure.

"The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I'm most scared about – it's going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again," he recently told NBC4 California.

"We (Haim and I) had both been molested as children.

"He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested.

"I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences."

THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAYTUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Why is everyone getting a 403 access forbidden? pic.twitter.com/TWpyzu1M2d — 👀 @ Our 🌎 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯⏳ (@partynxs) March 10, 2020

Last week, Feldman claimed he'd been targeted at his home, in threats he linked with an alleged stabbing with a syringe in 2017, according to TMZ.

He also claimed a truck once tried to run him over.

He believed the attacks were in relation to the tell-all documentary.

Haim and Feldman in 1985. Photo / Getty Images

The actor has previously detailed the alleged abuse he suffered while working as a child star in 1980s teen movies including Stand By Me, The Goonies and The Lost Boys.

In several interviews, he has spoken of the "dangerous" dark underbelly of Hollywood, which he says has been permeated at all levels by paedophilia, referring to a "Hollywood paedophile ring".

Any update? We were told 15 min...it has been 45...I get it some things are out of your control, however people have to work...it is almost 11pm in the midwest and midnight on the East coast. We stayed up to watch, we love you Corey but this was done completely wrong — lovely HannahB⭐⭐⭐ (@luvleehb) March 10, 2020

BRO - CAN WE GET A GD UPDATE ALREADY — Suzy Rawsome (@SuzyRawsome) March 10, 2020

Ummm still can’t log on — Heather (@Joelsangel777) March 10, 2020

In his autobiography Coreyography: A Memoir, Feldman revealed shocking accounts of his own abuse and Haim's, but says he was forced by his publishers to conceal the name of his attackers.

In a 2017 appearance on The Dr Oz Show, he did utter one name, claiming that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s, which Grissom denied.

Feldman also said that he had been molested by former child talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss.

Actors Corey Haim and Corey Feldman in 1989. Photo / Getty Images

Weiss has not commented on allegations by Feldman.

Around his same time, Feldman also claimed in multiple interviews and on social media that he had reported members of a supposed Hollywood paedophile ring back in 1993 to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police denied this claim.

Getting this now 11:56

Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. TThe program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support! — Susie (@Anzers) March 10, 2020

Feldman has long blamed the media and police for his close friend Haim's death, saying that the refusal of these two groups to out his friend's abusers resulted in his battles with drugs and alcohol that led to his death.

Haim was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, with leading roles in films including Lucas, Watchers and the Oscar-nominated Murphy's Romance alongside Sally Field and James Garner.

The boys first worked together on the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, and paired up again in the films License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

Over the years, Haim dated Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert, Holly Fields and even Victoria Beckham at one point.

Feldman and Haim had a chance to share the screen for the last time in 2007 with their reality show The Two Coreys, which was cancelled after two seasons.

Haim died as a result of drug-induced pneumonia in 2010.