She has not long abdicated the throne to heir apparent Olivia Colman.

But it appears Claire Foy's reign may long continue – after she was spotted filming for the next series of The Crown.

Wearing a white dress and pearl necklace, the 35-year-old was seen recreating the Queen's 21st birthday speech in what is thought to be a 'flashback' scene to feature in the fourth series of the hit show.

In the iconic radio broadcast, recorded during a tour of South Africa in 1947, the young Princess Elizabeth dedicates her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

Foy, who has just finished a run at the Old Vic starring alongside former co-star Matt Smith, was replaced by Colman, 45, ahead of the latest series to reflect the ageing of the monarch.

But some fans did not take well to the change of cast and demanded Netflix return Foy to the show. One viewer tweeted that she was 'much better at mimicking' the Queen's body language, while another said Colman lacked the 'finesse, weight and respect' of Foy's portrayal. Another viewer asked: 'Why couldn't they just age Claire Foy?'

It comes after the Daily Mail last week revealed that Imelda Staunton, 63, will replace Oscar-winner Colman in series five and six of the show – playing the Queen from her mid-60s onwards.