Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Louis C.K. and Nate Parker are all trying comebacks. How they fare depends on the audience and the work, among other factors.

France delivered mixed messages about Roman Polanski and cancel culture over the last week.

His new film, J'accuse — known in English as An Officer and a Spy — opened days after a photographer publicly accused the director of violently raping her in 1975, which he denied. After protests, a few screenings were nixed, promotion was curtailed, a French filmmakers guild leaned toward expelling him, and the country's culture minister said an artist's potential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.