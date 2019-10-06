My 15 minutes of fame

What's the biggest thing that has happened to you in your life — your 15 minutes of fame ...

"When I was 5 years old I used to walk to my nana's house after school, which was around the corner and my mum would pick me up from there. My nana wasn't home one day so I freaked out and I went on an hour-long walk home. Mum wasn't there so I walked back to nana's and no one was there, so I just walked around town for a couple hours, all the while I was wondering why so many police cars were around. I eventually went to the police station where mum was waiting for me. It turns out they got the whole police force of my town and the town over looking for me. But seriously at least 15 cops drove right past me and I was a pretty distinct-looking child." What's yours? (Via Reddit)

A bonzer bolthole

Australia would be the safest place to go if the planet faced an apocalyptic pandemic, experts have concluded. The authors of the study in Risk Analysis Journal say they chose the country because it has so much wide-open space and is rich in resources. "If a population of agriculturally and industrially flourishing humans and resources could be partitioned from those afflicted by the disaster, then prospects for recovery post-catastrophe would be optimised," they say.

Wild-caught fish fillets

Wild-caught fish fillets.

Crumbs, that's a catch

"Have been fishing for years and caught plenty of big uns but not one of these tasty treats — from Australia they say," writes a reader. "Packet says: 'These fish fillets have been caught and quick frozen at sea'. Wonder what bait they use to catch 'wild caught fish fillets' — bet they were wild when they got hooked though. Can't find a fish hook small enough to get a breadcrumb to stay on. Will keep trying. Australians are clever!"

Advertisement

Teenagers, second time round

A reader writes: "Last week in Sideswipe you say that 2019 was the last "teen" year of our lives. I am reading the book Lifespan at the moment which is about the science and study of ageing. The conclusion drawn is that ageing is a disease which is treatable. "Some researchers believe half of all American children born today will celebrate New Year's Eve 2120." In other words, by then, being 100 you will not be an outlier, just normal. If it proves to be true, half the western world will see another teen year."