Decades after the first sequel, the 62-year-old actress hesitated to return to her iconic role: "I didn't want my neighbours looking at me differently."

Linda Hamilton laughs the way Courtney Love sings, with great raspy bravado. It would be an intimidating laugh if it didn't come easily, and if it weren't so often offered at her own expense.

Take the story Hamilton tells about the time she went to a North Carolina pool hall, shortly after Terminator 2: Judgment Day had given her a permanent place in the pop culture pantheon. During the game, Hamilton could feel people noticing her:

