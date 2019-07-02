HBO's new show Euphoria has already attracted controversy over its extremely graphic content, with "close to 30 penises" appearing on screen in one episode.

In the premiere alone, one character commits statutory rape with a 17-year-old trans girl and the show's lead Rue, played by A-list star Zendaya, overdoses on drugs.

The content was also too disturbing for actor Brian Bradley, 22, who shot scenes in the pilot before quitting the show, which is available to stream on Neon.

Fans are blowing up on social media about the latest episode, which features an explicit fan-fiction sex scene between One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Photo / HBO

And now it seems they may have taken it too far.

Fans are blowing up on social media about the latest episode, which features an explicit fan-fiction sex scene between One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson addressed the scene on Twitter, declaring: "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The bizarre scene focused on writer Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, who depicted a graphic story about "Larry Stylinson", the nickname for a fictional same-sex relationship between Styles and Tomlinson.

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. Photo / Getty Images

In the animated scene, which is narrated by Rue, Styles performs oral sex on Tomlinson before one of their shows.

Fans described the situation as "disgusting" and "disrespectful", with many predicting Tomlinson and Styles will sue the production company.

"Larry" is the name that One Direction fans used to describe Style and Tominson's close friendship, but it soon spiralled into a conspiracy theory about them being romantically involved, to which they both have repeatedly denied.

There were rumours this led to a breakdown of their friendship.

louis and harry on their way to sue hbo and euphoria



pic.twitter.com/mSPxnjk1Nz — ✰𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎✰// in school (@sottdonny) July 1, 2019

euphoria and hbo knowing their asses are about to get sued pic.twitter.com/4gy2lMEC3s — julia (@uhdaddyissues) July 1, 2019

hbo and euphoria after seeing louis' tweet knowing they're going to jail



pic.twitter.com/52xHYYBEPD — ✰𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚎✰// in school (@sottdonny) July 1, 2019

zendaya narrating an animated “larry stylinson” smut fanfiction was horrific and i genuinely hope harry styles and louis tomlinson sue HBO — Intelligent (@iaintreadthat) July 1, 2019