Due to popular demand, it has been confirmed that U2 will be performing a second show in New Zealand.

The final concert for U2's Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will be held in Auckland on Saturday 9 November at Mt Smart Stadium.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale on Monday, June 17th at 1pm (NZST).

The first Mt Smart Stadium gig went on sale 2pm today, but sold out within minutes.

The concerts are part of the band's worldwide Joshua Tree Tour 2019, which follows the 2017 iteration that celebrated 30 years since the release of their seminal album The Joshua Tree.

The 2019 tour sees them returning to New Zealand for the first time since their U2 360° Tour in 2010.

Joining the band in Auckland will be Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. "We are beside ourselves," they said in a statement.

"The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It's gonna be a ripper!!!!!"

Bono said in a statement that the tour features "a lot of emotion".

"It's only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it's great to be able to say that I've finally caught up with the band," he said.

"Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion, joy, it's quite a ride … Auckland… We're coming for you."