After overcoming his battle with stomach cancer, Kiwi musician Stan Walker plans to marry longtime girlfriend Alex King.
The Australian Idol winner told The Daily Telegraph he wants to wed the photographer - who has a five-year-old daughter from a past relationship - and have seven children with her.
28-year-old Walker has also credited King for supporting him through his disease.
"I am on top. I went from absolutely rock bottom, not wanting to sing anymore, unhealthy in every way possible, physically, mentally and spiritually," he told the publication.
The singer has previously opened up about his life-threatening health battles.
His family's genes include an aggressive CDH1 hereditary mutation, which gave him around 80 per cent chance of getting stomach cancer.
The aggressive CDH1 mutation was responsible for his mother's breast cancer and reportedly for the deaths of at least 25 of his family members.
In 2017 doctors found a staggering 13 spots of cancer in his stomach. The whole organ had to go or the cancer would keep on spreading.
He's since had a collapsed lung, his appendix removed and emergency surgery for his gallbladder, among other struggles.
1 year ago today my whole life changed forever. Hardest thing I've ever done but honestly turned out to be my biggest blessing... Found out i had cancer & was supposed to go on a mean health kick before my operation, but what did I do lol? As you can see I lived my best life & ate half the world cos I knew I wasn't gonna eat again for a looong time hahahaha... I was in the operating theatre for over 6hrs, tryna get my fat gut out hahahaha... A few more procedures, a collapsed lung, almost dying a few times, a lot of complications, another major operation & a lot of spewing later here I am.. SKINNY hahahaha... no but I'm actually at my best now... I'm blessed man.... All jokes & laughs aside, to get to where I am now was actually the hardest thing.... & now I'm going on tour 1 year post getting my whole stomach out & a few other organs hahahahah... I am the result of Gods grace... Also I probs would have healed faster if I didn't bots it & think I was allgood straight away ahahhahaa... But all in all I'm here alive, happy & more ready for this tour than ever.. This will be my greatest achievement yet... So if you're keen to come along & celebrate & party with me... get yo tickets at www.ticketspace.nz Aroha mutunga kore
On Mother's Day the singer shared a post on social media dedicated to his girlfriend.
"I fell in love with this hardworking, independent, loving, strong & resilient woman ... She's a super mum ... She is honestly the biggest blessing in my life," he wrote.
"She is everything I have ever needed & more than what I deserve ... What a woman ... What a mother ... Mother's day is every day for you my love ..."