Daniel Craig needs "minor" surgery on his injured ankle.

The Bond 25 star will need to have an operation on his foot and then undergo two weeks of rehabilitation after he slipped while shooting a running scene for the blockbuster, in which he plays the suited and booted spy, in Jamaica last week.

The official Twitter account for Bond 25 released the statement: "Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

The Hollywood hunk was reportedly flown to the US after the fall so he could be examined by the same surgeon who has treated England soccer star Harry Kane.

Advertisement

A source said recently: "Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.

"He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.

"Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist. In a pure coincidence it's the same surgeon who treated Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. He's hoping it won't delay things for too long."

It's not yet known whether Daniel has dislocated or broken his ankle.

This isn't the first time the 51-year-old actor has sustained an injury while playing the suave secret agent as he knocked two teeth out in 2006 while filming Casino Royale.

He also ripped a muscle in his shoulder, bruised his ribs and sliced his finger while shooting for 'Quantum of Solace' in 2008 and halted filming for 2015's Spectre for two weeks so that he could have surgery.

He said of his injuries at the time: "I've had my right shoulder re-constructed, my right and left knees operated on and my thumb hurts!"

-Bang! Showbiz