If any celebrity tells it how it is, it's Jessie J.

The fiery singer didn't hold back when explaining her tattoo blunder after she posted an image of her impressive figure in a two-piece bikini.

Alongside the snap, Jessie hilariously trolled herself over her hip tattoo and "small boobs" before others had the chance.

In the honest post, the Price Tag singer explained that her ink is in fact misspelled, news.com.au reports.

Instead of saying "don't lose who you are", it reads "don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars".

It is the lyrics from her 2011 song Who Are You.

"Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are."

"Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it's spelt wrong."

Jessie said she got the tattoo on her hip bone in Essex when she was 18.

"Yes the tattoo artist didn't mention it.

"Yes I still don't know the difference between lose and loose."

The 31-year-old admitted it is the reason she wears everything high waisted.

Before concluding the post, Jessie also made reference to her boobs.

"And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them everyday."

Fans commended the British singer for honest and hilarious post.

"I mean the caption I'm wheezing but the first thing I thought of was … damn she's hot," one fan said.

"The tattoo is fineeee babe," another assured her.

"You look gorgeous gal who minds a quirky misspelled 18yo tattoo?" said another.

"At least you love who you are, that's the most important thing."

Her snap is the latest in a string of sexy posts she has been sharing — including a topless shot taken in a Switzerland hotel room of her eating in her underwear with one hand covering her boob.

Last week she also sent her 8 million fans into a frenzy after posting a photo of herself rocking a sexy, see-through body shirt.

"I would love to know what it's like to dress small perky boobs … just once - I would probably also choose this outfit," one person commented, while another said "Wow the Bondage Queen."

Others waited for boyfriend Channing Tatum's comment who instead gave his girl's post a "like".

Jessie and the actor confirmed their romance in November, after the singer was spotted sitting on his lap at his Magic Mike Live show in London.