Don Cheadle has made it clear he no longer wants to do any press with his fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cheadle revealed it was time to distance himself from the Hulk star.

"He runs his mouth a lot," Cheadle said, referring to Ruffalo's history of giving away spoilers.

"Why do I need that hassle, right? I don't need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him, Tom Holland, they're both … a little chatty."

It was all in good fun, but honestly, can you blame him?

His comments follow Ruffalo's now famous slip up back in 2017, in which he pretty much spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War on Good Morning America - where he appeared alongside Cheadle.

The interviewer asked about the outcome of Thor:Ragnarok and Ruffalo asked Cheadle if he could reveal "a little". Cheadle said: "I wouldn't say too much, but you can say as much...I mean, hey, it's your career."

Ruffalo started to say that the ultimately "doesn't end well for the superheroes", then he added: "But wait until you see this next one! Everybody dies!"

Poor Cheadle nearly fell out of his chair exclaiming: "Dude! Dude! Dude!" and shaking his head while Ruffalo desperately tried to backtrack.

Catch the awkward moment here: