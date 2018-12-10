Big mistake. HUGE.

An American newspaper has been forced to apologise after an otherwise glowing interview with Hollywood star Julia Roberts was scuppered by perhaps the world's most unfortunate typo.

The Post-Journal of Jamestown, New York, ran a weekend feature on Roberts, 51, looking at her current career renaissance more than 30 years after her first film role.

Their headline? "Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age."

Oh dear.

A day later, a retraction — in much smaller font than that attention-grabbing headline:

A correction was later issued. Photo / @eadavisus Twitter
But it was too late. The errant 'H' had already given Jamestown's Post-Journal perhaps its biggest international readership ever, as effusive praise for Roberts' "Holes" swept social media.

"With age comes more complexity of possible parts," Roberts had told the Associated Press in the new wire interview that the Post-Journal had published. "You know, I'm happy and I have fun at home, so it would take a lot for someone to say: 'Look, you can play this part where you're happy and have fun.' Well, I just do that at home!"

