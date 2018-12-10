For many, the last Australian Q&A for the year will come as sweet relief.

"I went the full mute some time ago. I just can't watch it at all these days," was just one of the unimpressed conversations among viewers last night.

After sitting through another hour of squabbling political party leaders, an "insufferable" guest and answers no one understood, Australians can enjoy a welcome break until the ABC program returns next year.



But just when we thought Monday night's show was wrapping up because they were out of time, they managed to fit in a cringeworthy political skit channelling a song from the musical The Book of Mormon.

Lots of Mathias Cormanns suddenly appeared. We wondered what was going on. Cormann rhymes with Mormon, get it?

"Mathias Cormann is the Senate number cruncher who couldn't quite count the numbers when it mattered for his wannabe PM, Peter Dutton," host Tony Jones said.

Needless to say, the people weren't impressed:

What a shocker of an ending for #QandA after a spirited debate about free speech, racism and courtesy. Boooooo https://t.co/5VRXcQczOX — Denise Boyd (@DeniseBoyd2000) December 10, 2018

Their outrage stemmed from an impassioned debate being cut short, even after panellist, Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek tried to make sure fellow guest Nyadol Nyuon got her say (more on that later).

#QandA Disgusting ending to QAndA. Appalling. And I’m a Labor voter. Just the worst thing I’ve seen on television since ScumMo brought coal into Parliament — Peter Riddell (@priddell9) December 10, 2018

Is anyone else wondering why we stopped seeing intelligent debate for that weirdass satire? #QandA — Tim Ogilvy (@Tim_Ogilvy) December 10, 2018