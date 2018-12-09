Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis has revived his best-known character Gollum in an insane parody of Theresa May and her Brexit deal.

The sketch, which Serkis shared on social media, is called Leaked: Footage From Inside No. 10 Downing Street!

It shows Serkis dressed and made up to vaguely resemble May as he employs Gollum's famous split personality to argue the pros and cons of Brexit.

One side urges the other to ask the people what they want while the other obsessively clings to the "precious" deal, berating the other for its weakness.

Advertisement

Must see @andyserkis as Theresa May, wrestling with her inner Sméagol and Gollum … #WeWantsIt https://t.co/MHII4Wtoq0 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 9, 2018

Serkis as May says: "We take back control... money, borders, laws…blue passports!"

While the other personality says: "No, it hurts the people ... makes them poorer."

And the first snaps: "I finds it, I negotiates it, we wants it."

The video ends with a simple message: "The people's vote. We wants it".