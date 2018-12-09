NZ On Air has revealed the projects its latest round of funding will go toward - including a brand new show for Guy Williams.

The show, called New Zealand Today, a faux news programme fronted by the comedian which will air on Three.

Also on Three, two projects created its Comedy Pilot Week this year have been granted funding to continue as eight-part television series.

Mean Mums, which received the highest overall rating in the pilot week, has been granted funding from NZ On Air and will be developed into an eight-part sitcom by South Pacific Pictures, airing on Three.

The comedy follows a competitive, passive-aggressive group of mothers at an upper-class primary school. It stars Morgana O'Reilly and Anna Jullienne.

Morgana O'Reilly in Mean Mums. Photo / supplied

Golden Boy

will also be developed by MediaWorks into an eight-part series, with talent drawn from cast and crew who worked on

Jono and Ben

and

Funny Girls

.

The show follows Mitch (Hayley Sproull) as she returns to her hometown of Crawdon, where she is overshadowed by her All Black brother (James Rolleston).

Over on TVNZ On Demand, they'll premiere I DATE Rejects, following a young Māori and Polynesian cast as they navigate their way through the world of dating.

Also on TVNZ On Demand will be a new psychological horror The Basement. Set over a single night, the show will reveal the truth behind the death of the main character's mother.

Meanwhile, crime drama The Brokenwood Mysteries has been renewed for a sixth season.