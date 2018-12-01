Sandra Bullock, what's your secret?The Oscar-winning star first found worldwide fame at the relatively late age (by Hollywood standards) of 30, with her star turn in the 1994 thriller Speed.

Almost 25 years later, Bullock, 54, is one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses — but looking at photos from throughout her career, one thing struck us.
She doesn't age.

Now, we don't mean she looks good for her age. We mean she literally does not appear to age.

We've dated the photos below from the past quarter-century of her career, but without dates attached, we're guessing you'd be hard pressed to put them in chronological order:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1993

On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Photo / Getty Images
On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Photo / Getty Images

1996

Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film 'A Time To Kill'. Photo / Getty Images
Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film 'A Time To Kill'. Photo / Getty Images

1997

At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images
At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2000

Miss Congeniality L.A Premiere. Photo / Getty Images
Miss Congeniality L.A Premiere. Photo / Getty Images

2002

At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Photo / Getty Images
At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Photo / Getty Images

2005

The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Photo / Getty Images
The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Photo / Getty Images

2006

At the 78th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images
At the 78th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

2009

At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Photo / Getty Images
At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

32010

Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Photo / Getty Images
Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Photo / Getty Images

2011

Back for another Oscars. Photo / Getty Images
Back for another Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

2013

At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Photo / Getty Images
At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Photo / Getty Images

2014

At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Photo / Getty Images
At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Photo / Getty Images

2018

At a screening for her new Netflix film Bird Box this month. Photo / Getty Images
At a screening for her new Netflix film Bird Box this month. Photo / Getty Images

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

California fires: Stars survey million-dollar house damage

12 Nov, 2018 2:56pm
7 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent 'wouldn't care if son died'

2 Dec, 2018 8:44am
3 minutes to read