Sandra Bullock, what's your secret?The Oscar-winning star first found worldwide fame at the relatively late age (by Hollywood standards) of 30, with her star turn in the 1994 thriller Speed.
Almost 25 years later, Bullock, 54, is one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses — but looking at photos from throughout her career, one thing struck us.
She doesn't age.
Now, we don't mean she looks good for her age. We mean she literally does not appear to age.
We've dated the photos below from the past quarter-century of her career, but without dates attached, we're guessing you'd be hard pressed to put them in chronological order:
1993
On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Photo / Getty Images 1996
Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film 'A Time To Kill'. Photo / Getty Images 1997
At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images 2000
Miss Congeniality L.A Premiere. Photo / Getty Images 2002
At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Photo / Getty Images 2005
The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Photo / Getty Images 2006
At the 78th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images 2009
At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Photo / Getty Images 32010
Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Photo / Getty Images 2011
Back for another Oscars. Photo / Getty Images 2013
At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Photo / Getty Images 2014
At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Photo / Getty Images 2018
At a screening for her new Netflix film Bird Box this month. Photo / Getty Images