Sandra Bullock, what's your secret?The Oscar-winning star first found worldwide fame at the relatively late age (by Hollywood standards) of 30, with her star turn in the 1994 thriller Speed.

Almost 25 years later, Bullock, 54, is one of Hollywood's most bankable actresses — but looking at photos from throughout her career, one thing struck us.

She doesn't age.

Now, we don't mean she looks good for her age. We mean she literally does not appear to age.

We've dated the photos below from the past quarter-century of her career, but without dates attached, we're guessing you'd be hard pressed to put them in chronological order:

Advertisement

1993

On a red carpet a year before Speed came out. Photo / Getty Images

1996

Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film 'A Time To Kill'. Photo / Getty Images

1997

At the 97 Met Gala in New York. Photo / Getty Images

2000

Miss Congeniality L.A Premiere. Photo / Getty Images

2002

At the premiere of Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood. Photo / Getty Images

2005

The year Miss Congeniality 2 came out. Photo / Getty Images

2006

At the 78th Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

2009

At the premiere of All About Steve in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

32010

Winning her Oscar for The Blind Side. Photo / Getty Images

2011

Back for another Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

2013

At the London premiere for her hit film Gravity. Photo / Getty Images

2014

At the Golden Globes the year she turned 50. Photo / Getty Images

2018