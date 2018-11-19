Paris Hilton has called off her engagement to fiance Chris Zylka.

The former reality TV star and the actor ended their relationship after getting engaged 10 months ago, a source confirmed to multiple publications.

"Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago," an insider said.

"Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realised he wasn't right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends."

Paris, 37, and Chris, 33, got engaged in January after about a year of dating. He proposed with a ring worth $2 million.

They had been planning a November 2018 wedding, but in August she confirmed the date had been pushed back.

"I want to be able to be relaxed, not stressed out and not having to rush off to a different country the next day," she told People.

"I want to be able to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon and with my schedule [right now] that would be impossible."

In hindsight, it appears there was more to it.

The split is set to be especially painful for Chris — literally. Last year, The Leftovers star unveiled an enormous tattoo of Paris' name in his forearm in a Disney font.

Chris' tattoo dedicated to Paris. Photo / Supplied

Love hurts.