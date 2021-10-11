New Superman revealed as bisexual, DC Comics reveal

The Man of Steel starts a relationship with a man in the new comic. Photo / DC Comics

The Man of Steel starts a relationship with a man in the new comic. Photo / DC Comics

Superman has come out as bisexual in a new comic that its writer says furthers the Man of Steel's role as a crusader for "truth, hope and justice".

The announcement landed on Monday in the US, their national Coming Out Day.

DC Comics announced that Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son who is currently known as the "Superman of Earth", will begin a relationship with a man in an upcoming issue of the Superman: Son of Kal-El series.

Like his father, this Superman will begin a relationship with a reporter - but in this case, it is male reporter Jay Nakamura.

Writer Tom Taylor said in a statement that he hoped a bisexual superman would be a powerful role model.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," Taylor said.

"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Photo / DC Comics

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity," Taylor told the New York Times.

Jim Lee, DC's chief creative officer and publisher said: "We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story.

"We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example."

The announcement comes just months after another DC character, Batman's sidekick Robin, came out as bisexual.

Earlier this year DC's rival Marvel also announced that a new gay teen Captain America, Aaron Fischer, described as "the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused," Marvel described as an "LGBTQ+ hero".