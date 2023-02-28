The Come Together Concert Series will include performances of Fleetwood Mac's iconic album, Rumours. Photo / Sandra Roberts Publicity

Do you love Neil Young, Dire Straits and Fleetwood Mac? If you answered yes, then you’re going to love this announcement.

Travelling to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, a super group of rock musicians are coming together to recreate three of the world’s greatest albums.

Performing Neil Young’s Harvest, Dire Strait’s Making Movies and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, New Zealand’s greatest rock musicians will team up to create a supergroup and perform the albums live, track by track along with a bonus set of classics and deep cuts.

Young’s iconic fourth studio album was released in 1972 and featured guest performances from David Crosby, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, the London Symphony Orchestra. It has not only become a chart topping album but also landed a spot in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Come Together Concert Series will include performances of Neil Young's hit album, Harvest. Photo / Sandra Young Publicity

Other performances from the Come Together Album Series will see their recreation of Dire Straits’ Making Moves album which was released in 1980. Featuring singles such as Tunnel of Love, Romeo and Juliet and Skateaway, it is regarded as one of the band’s best albums - and for any guitar lover, it’s a dream while also being a challenge.

While the final round of shows from the series will see the Kiwi musicians recreate Fleetwood Mac’s unforgettable album, Rumours. While it was the eleventh studio album released by the band, it has become one of their most well-known having sold over 40 million copies worldwide. In New Zealand alone it achieved platinum 13 times over and still sits in the top 20 album charts nearly 45 years after its release.

Titled the Come Together Album Concert Series, past shows have attracted over 30,000 music punters and included renditions of Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and Tom Petty’s Damn The Torpedoes.

At the time the shows received outstanding reviews and promise to deliver just as much of a spectacular show as previous years.

Shows will take place in May, June and August with tickets going on sale this Friday.

Meanwhile, the supergroup will include performances from the likes of Jon Toogood, Julia Deans, and James Milne (Lawrence Arabia) with more artists expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

LOWDOWN:

What: Come Together Concert Series

Who: New Zealand musicians

What: Recreation of Neil Young’s Harvest, Dire Strait’s Making Movies and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

When: May, June and August

Tickets: Available at Ticket Master