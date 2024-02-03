Voyager 2023 media awards
My Secret Auckland: Artist Chevron Hassett reveals his favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Born in Lower Hutt but now based in Auckland, Chevron Hassett is an artist of Ngati Porou, Ngati Rongomaiwahine and Kahungunu heritage. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, emerging young artist Chevron Hassett takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

