In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, emerging young artist Chevron Hassett takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

It’s summertime, so in the city you have to get down to the beach quick before it gets packed. My favourite places for a quick dip are at Point Chev or Maraetai after or before I start work in my art studio. For a full day out my favourite beach is Tawharanui, as I love taking a chilly bin and spending time with friends. The water is beautiful, and I always feel reset and ready for the week ahead.

Favourite brunch spot?

When friends are up in the “big smoke” or when I get time in the weekend, I go to Lola Café in Panmure, opposite Bunnings. They have a yum menu and good coffee. I usually get their Spanish eggs or Spicy Mince. Then I’ll pop across the road and get some bits and bobs from the garden section at Bunnings.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Try it Out in Ōtāhuhu is my favourite place to visit. They’re a Vietnamese restaurant, very down-to-earth and have good customer service. Their food is delicious, and sharing food platters with everyone at the table makes it fun. They have a famous coconut shake drink and once you try it, you’ll be going there every week!

Favourite place to take a visitor?

I’d have to say a night out on K Road. I go to a gig with some sets and wander down the street because there is always something to see or do. Karaoke at Charlies is fun! One thing I’m keen to do when my brother is next up is hit a Warrior’s home game because that’s something I always enjoy.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

It mostly depends on how naughty I am feeling … If I want something greasy or clean. I usually go to the Little Turkish on K Road and get a lamb kebab and it always hits the spots. But if I feel a little mischievous, I’ll get a burger from the classic White Lady. They’re always there for you at the end of the night when you need them.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Gabler Goodies in Ōtāhuhu is somewhere I go regularly to get my coffee fix. The owner is lovely and makes really delish bakery food and sweets. My normal combo is a cheese pretzel and an ice latte. I always take my friends there and I recommend it to everyone. They do gourmet island pies as well which you have to be in quick to get!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m a little bit bias, just like anyone from here who thinks their hometown fish and chips are the best. I am originally from Wellington, and I reckon we have good fish and chips around the Hutt and out in Lyall Bay. Though I have to say Marsic Bros in G.I is the best in Auckland. Especially if you like other seafood or smoked fish. They’ve got a good reputation.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’ll be honest, I don’t really get out into trails or hikes around Auckland. I know some of the maunga are nice to walk up during sunset but it’s not something I do on a regular basis. Though this month I’ll be spending a lot of time on Waiheke Island so come and see my work at Sculpture on the Gulf. I, alongside some other amazing artists, will be putting work across the Matiatia Trail on the headlands. One thing I like is that one of the names for the headland is Whetumatarau and it gave me a feeling of connection there as my grandfather named me Te-Whetumatarau after a maunga in Te Araroa. So instantly I felt a connection to the place and it’s my No. 1 spot now.

Favourite venue for a gig?

There have been cool international acts in recent months, one being musician Larry June and another, Natia. I enjoyed Natia’s show at Galatos just off K Road the most last year. The venue is not too big, but enough space to drop a few moves here and there.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My mates are pretty good at op shopping, and they get good finds all the time. I always find it hard to get something that I like while trying to get a bargain. But the other day out in G.I, which has heaps of good op shops, I was able to score a North Face Gortex Jacket for $20. Probably the best score I’ve sussed ever at an op shop.

Born in Lower Hutt but now based in Auckland, Chevron Hassett is an artist of Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine and Kahungunu heritage. Exhibiting both in Aotearoa and Australia, at the heart of his practice is the essential spirit of whanaungatanga. Chevron will be exhibiting his work at Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf 2024 for four weeks as part of the Moana Auckland festival.







