Muriel's Wedding's most iconic line was almost cut from the movie

Gabby Millgate delivered one of the most iconic lines in Muriel's Wedding. Photo / Supplied

One of the most iconic lines in Australian cinema history was almost edited out of Muriel's Wedding, it's been revealed.

Gabby Millgate, who played Joanie Heslop in the 1994 movie, reveals on tonight's episode of SBS Insight that her line, "You're terrible, Muriel," was very nearly left on the cutting room floor.

"I was sure it was going to be cut from the movie," the actress says on Insight. "It was (film editor) Jill Bilcock who convinced him (director PJ Hogan) that it was something he should keep, because when you see things over and over again they kind of lose their magic."

The line went on to become iconic and in the years since has been referenced by international stars including Will Ferrell and even Madonna who dropped it during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in the UK.

Gabby Millgate in Muriels Wedding. Photo / Supplied

As for why the line resonated with so many people, Millgate says on Insight: "It was that little jealous part of us that is glad your brother or sister or someone who's better than you is in trouble."

Muriel's Wedding, which streams on Foxtel, was Millgate's first ever on-screen role and the film opened other doors for her in the entertainment industry.

Toni Collette with the late Bill Hunter in Muriel's Wedding. Photo / Supplied

"It got me into television, radio and I got to work for the ABC in the outback," she says on Insight. "It gave me a really great adventurous life and then when I was a bit over the whole showbiz thing I got to work in early childhood education care."

Millgate now works at a childcare centre in Canberra which teaches kids about sustainablility, and she couldn't be happier.

"I'm with children and ducks and outdoors and nature, so my story has a happy ending," she says on the SBS show.