Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Fantastic Beasts - The Secrets of Dumbledore

3 minutes to read
Jude Law in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In cinemas now.

Jude Law in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In cinemas now.

Toby Woollaston
By
Toby Woollaston

Reviewer

Ask any Harry Potter fan what makes the Potterverse so special and you'll get a range of replies - but somewhere will be mention of authentic and engaging characters. This is why the previous two