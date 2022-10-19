Dame Valerie Adams is the subject of a new doco, More than Gold, in cinemas now.

On paper, another documentary about a local sporting great may not be an especially exciting proposition, but the subject of Briar March's More Than Gold proves particularly well-suited to a cinematic exploration.

Valerie Adams' indomitable spirit positively emanates from the screen in a film that also proves an excellent showcase for her tenacity, humour, love, drive and strength.

After opening with a visit to her beloved mother's grave, the film structures itself around the Tongan/Kiwi athlete's preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which would see her return to that level of competing for the first time since having two children and having faced serious health issues following the second child's birth.

Adams wants to finish her incredibly accomplished shot put career on a high, but the time away from her littlies takes its toll. Throughout this build-up - initially, to see if she can even qualify for what would be her fifth Olympics – Adams tells the story of her life.

Although there is plenty of footage from her early competitions, some of the most evocative moments from her young life are depicted in paintings that illustrate her verbal recollections. Bullied for being so tall, Adams came into her own after she started competing. The self-confidence and self-possession that came along with that are relentlessly impressive.

Adams is not without self-doubt or humility, but every New Zealander should be exposed to her clear belief in herself – it's a trait we could all do with more of.

In addition to the paintings, there are glossy slow-motion shots of Adams against a black background that break down the motion of throwing a shot put also enhances the film's aesthetic.

But its power really comes down to Adams herself, who directly addresses the camera all throughout, making this feel intimate in ways many other sporting docs do not. She has faced her fair share of setbacks (like being kicked out of home by her stepfather when her mother died, and a difficult first marriage) but endures with grace, power and humour.

Olympic shot-put champion Valerie Adams in action.

As Tokyo gets closer, and Covid-related complications emerge, the flashbacks chronicle Adams' acrimonious split from her first coach and initial Olympic success. Adams doesn't shy away from the ups and downs of her career, and we are exposed to difficult moments between her and her current coach.

When it comes to magnificent specimens like Adams (or say Michael Jordan), it can be all too easy to presume their amazing abilities come naturally to them, but documentaries like this, (and the Jordan-centric The Last Dance, to which this compares favourably) show how much mental and physical commitment - and flexibility - is required to be the best.

Consequently, there is much more than just raw power on display here – this is an invigorating ode to a uniquely impressive human.

Director: Briar March

Running time: 93 minutes

Rating: M (Offensive language)

Verdict: It's impossible not to be inspired by this loving and textured portrait of our Val.