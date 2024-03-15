Cara Delevingne’s house caught on fire yesterday and it took nearly 100 firefighters to extinguish the blaze that has left the property in ruins.

The 31-year-old supermodel has a mansion in the Hollywood Hills and, in a video obtained by TMZ, smoke can be seen billowing from the luxury property.

According to the outlet, her home caught fire at around 3.52am local time and “required a massive response from the fire department”, with officials rushing to the scene to put out the flames that had engulfed much of her house.

A law enforcement officer told TMZ: “A 911 call for a fire first came in around 3.57am PST, and when the fire crews showed up, they came to realise that a backroom of some sort on the property caught on fire.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear but it is said to have been a “big” blaze that “spread up into the attic” and even caused the roof to collapse.

Firefighters are said to have spent two hours putting the blaze out and some injuries were sustained at the scene, sources have explained to TMZ.

One source claimed “one firefighter fell off a ladder trying to put out the blaze and was hurt” and an occupant at the home was treated for smoke inhalation as well.

It is thought almost 100 firefighters were needed to put the house fire out and 13 engines arrived on the scene, with four ambulances also sent to the property.

The catwalk star was not at the home at the time the blaze took hold because she is currently in her native London performing in the leading role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

DeLevingne purchased the home in 2021 for a reported US$7 million ($11.5m).

The luxurious abode features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.



